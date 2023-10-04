Commemorative ceremony honours late journalist Qasim Sajjad in Anantnag
Anantnag, Oct 4: A prestigious function was held in the southern town of Anantnag in connection with the commemorating the second death anniversary of late journalist Qasim Sajjad.
It was done in collaboration with the monthly Urdu magazine “Lafz, Lafz ”, Unjuman e Urdu Sahafat Jammu and Kashmir and Anantnag Working Journalists Association (AWJA).
The ceremony was presided over by Justice (r) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, while the special guests who were present in the presidium included Professor Nasir Mirza, Tahir Mohiuddin, Editor-in-Chief Daily Chatan, Broadcaster Muhammad Yusuf Nairang, Muhammad Amin Bhat president Adbi Markaz Kamraz and well-known writer, poet and journalist Zahid Mukhtar and other dignitaries.
People belonging to different schools of thought, writers, journalists, besides prominent personalities graced the occasion. On this occasion, the booklet Jars-e-Qasim containing the editorials published in the weekly (newspaper) of late Sajjad was released. While its introduction has been written by prominent journalist Riyaz Masroor who anchored the programme, many dignitaries spoke on the occasion about the work of late Qasim Sajaad and present situation of journalism.
Justice (r) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, while delivering the presidential address, paid tribute to late Qasim Sajjad in wonderful words and said that he was personally very close to Qasim Sajjad.
Professor Nasir Mirza said that Qasim Sajjad was a prominent figure in the field of journalism whose absence can never be fulfilled. Broadcaster Muhammad Yusuf Nairang said that late Qasim Sajjad was a very sophisticated and fearless person who has rendered unforgettable service in the journalistic profession.
Muhammad Amin Bhat, President Adbi Markaz Kamraz, paid tribute to the deceased. He said that Qasim Sajjad was professionally an honest journalist as well as a bold and courageous person.
Young journalist Hakeem Irfan Rasheed, while commenting on “Jars-e-Qasim”said that his valuable services in the field of journalism are a beacon for the entire journalist community. During this event, Qasim Sajad Foundation Anantnag was also launched and senior journalists Manohar Lalgami and Qay um Zulfi were honoured with Qasim Sajjad Award for their valuable services in Urdu journalism. Prominent cartoonist S Tariq was also awarded to acknowledge his contribution in the field of journalism.
Professor Nasir Mirza was also awarded and honoured with the Qasim Sajad Award. Anjuman Urdu Sahafat was awarded for its outstanding and valuable services in the development and promotion of Urdu journalism and capacity building of working journalists.
The award was received by Imtiaz Ahmad Khan a senior member of the organization on behalf of President Anjuman Urdu Sahafat. Senior journalists Riaz Masroor and Haroon Rishi anchored the function. Journalist and son of Qasim Sajad presented a vote of thanks.