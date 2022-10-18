Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities calls on LG Sinha

Lone discussed with the Lt Governor the execution of short term and long-term frameworks on disability affairs for welfare of Divyangjan.

The Action plan proposed for creation of State Fund for all the emergency needs and concerns of Persons with Disabilities; setting up of the Department of Disability Studies/Affairs in J&K with a view to creating pool of academician and rehabilitation professionals; developing Website /App for Online Grievance Redressal and Reporting Mechanism for Persons with Disabilities.