Commissioner Secretary L&E Department inaugurates Portal

Jammu: Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment (L&E) Department, Sarita Chauhan today inaugurated the integration of Employment Portal of J&K with National Career Service (NCS) Portal at Civil Secretariat here.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary stressed upon the officers to reach out to the unemployed youth and aware them about the benefits of this initiative as it will boost employment avenues for them and enhance their career opportunities at UT, National and International levels. She further highlighted that through this integration, counselling and guidance from more than 800 approved counsellors providing career guidance in 4000 employment areas from National and International subject experts is also extended to job seekers of J&K UT.
On the occasion, Director Employment, J&K, Nisar Ahmad Wani gave brief introduction about on Integration of J&K Employment Portal with National Career Services Portal and the benefits that may be available to unemployed youth from it.
VS Pathania, Technical Director/Scientist-E, NIC Jammu on the occasion also gave a Power Point Presentation about the objectives, features and services provided to job seekers of JK UT through this integration.
Among others, Special Secretary L&E Department, Additional Secretary, L&E, Deputy Director, Employment, J&K, district officers and others concerned officials of the department also attended the launch ceremony both in person and through video conferencing.
Pertinently, this integration will provide access to youth of J&K towards vacancies at pan India level and also provides opportunities to participate in National / U.T. level Job fairs. This integration will also give job aspirants from J&K an access to the larger job market besides making their visibility to employers all over the country.