Commissioner Secretary L&E Department inaugurates Portal

On the occasion, Director Employment, J&K, Nisar Ahmad Wani gave brief introduction about on Integration of J&K Employment Portal with National Career Services Portal and the benefits that may be available to unemployed youth from it.

VS Pathania, Technical Director/Scientist-E, NIC Jammu on the occasion also gave a Power Point Presentation about the objectives, features and services provided to job seekers of JK UT through this integration.

Among others, Special Secretary L&E Department, Additional Secretary, L&E, Deputy Director, Employment, J&K, district officers and others concerned officials of the department also attended the launch ceremony both in person and through video conferencing.

Pertinently, this integration will provide access to youth of J&K towards vacancies at pan India level and also provides opportunities to participate in National / U.T. level Job fairs. This integration will also give job aspirants from J&K an access to the larger job market besides making their visibility to employers all over the country.