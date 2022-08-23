Commissioner Secretary Revenue reviews revenue matters

Pulwama: In order to have a detailed review of Revenue matters pertaining to Pulwama District, Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, today chaired a meeting of senior Revenue Officials of the district at town hall Tral here.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary took a detailed assessment of recent initiatives of Government like Land Records Information System (Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani), Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) besides Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRM).

The Commissioner Secretary also took stock of progress on various vital issues regarding encroachment drives, demarcation of Government land, status of mutations, inspection of revenue records, status of Grievance redressal mechanism, Migrant Properties, holding of camps and attestation of mutations, progress of digitization of Jamabandis/ Girdawari, Missing Land Record, Status of Patwar Khana, status of RDA Enquiries, Vacancy position and conduct of DPCs.