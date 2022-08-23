Commissioner Secretary Revenue reviews revenue matters

Pulwama: In order to have a detailed review of Revenue matters pertaining to Pulwama District, Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, today chaired a meeting of senior Revenue Officials of the district at town hall Tral here.
On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary took a detailed assessment of recent initiatives of Government like Land Records Information System (Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani), Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) besides Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRM).
The Commissioner Secretary also took stock of progress on various vital issues regarding encroachment drives, demarcation of Government land, status of mutations, inspection of revenue records, status of Grievance redressal mechanism, Migrant Properties, holding of camps and attestation of mutations, progress of digitization of Jamabandis/ Girdawari, Missing Land Record, Status of Patwar Khana, status of RDA Enquiries, Vacancy position and conduct of DPCs.
Speaking during the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary appreciated the Pulwama Administration for taking various public centric measures besides retrieving hundreds of Kanals of State land by launching massive anti-encroachment drives. He laid stress on effective implementation of IEC activities under various schemes in the district and efficient record keeping management of all revenue records.
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary on the occasion briefed the Commissioner Secretary about functioning and achievements of the Revenue Department of the District.
He informed that around 40% of the record ( Jamabandis) has been digitized and the process is being accelerated by deploying more manpower and logistics at scanning centers.
He added that 169229 khasras have been digitized out of 459255 khasras besides out of 88539 and 228518 khewats, 40935 and 82461 have been already digitized respectively.
SSP, Awantipora Mohammad Yousuf; Additional Deputy Commissioner Tral, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, all Tehsildars besides others revenue functionaries were present in the meeting.