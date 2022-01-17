Commissioner Secy Revenue visits Kulgam; reviews dev works

Kulgam, Jan 17 : Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, who is also Incharge Secretary for Kulgam, today visited the district and chaired an officers' meeting to review development works there besides assessing Covid mitigation measures.
He had a comprehensive review of development works being executed under various sectors in the district besides taking stock of implementation of several centrally sponsored schemes.
The meeting was attended by District Development Council Chairperson, Mohammad Afzal Parrey, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat, SSP Kulgam, ADDC, CPO, ACD, ACR, SDM Noorabad, CMO, Executive Engineers from various departments, Tehsildars and other officers.
Deputy Commissioner presented overall district profile and progress made in various sectors, so far.
He apprised that the district has recorded 79.44 % expenditure under District CAPEX 2021-22. He also highlighted the progress made in other sectors and centrally sponsored schemes.
Regarding Ayushman Bharat and PM-Sehat scheme, it was informed that a total of 242686 golden cards have been generated. Besides, 33000 households have been provided tapped water under Jal Jeevan Mission while rest of the houses will be covered soon.
DC informed that a robust winter plan is in place and timely snow clearance has been ensured during recent snowfall in the district.