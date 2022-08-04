Committed to consult all stakeholders for restoration of lost dignity :PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) on Thursday said that it is committed to consult all stakeholders for restoration of lost dignity.
In a statement the party said that August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a dark day and a day of disempowerment in the history of J&K. It is a reminder of the humiliation that people of J&K were subjected to three years ago.
“Post August 5, 2019 the so called NC-PDP alliance and the BJP government at the Centre have miserably failed to keep their commitments. While former has endorsed further decline by their deceptive conduct in the political identity of J&K the latter is continuing to disempower masses of the erstwhile state of J&K,” the PC said.
It added that as an eyewash, senior leaders of the government had assured the nation on the floor of the house that “our rights will be restored to heal the wounds inflicted on the people of J&K.”
“However, three years have passed but they have failed to even give the rights to the state to have a representative government. While the citizens of this country outside J&K enjoy the basic right of electing their own representatives, it is a pity that the people of J&K have been denied this very basic right in a functioning democracy,” PC said.
The party added that the constitutional guarantees given to the erstwhile state of J&K had emanated from a popular political government in Delhi and popular leaders of the state in 1947.
“However, through a perpetual process of disempowerment, J&K has been stripped of its identity and the inhabitants of the state have been rendered helpless,'' it said.