Committed to consult all stakeholders for restoration of lost dignity :PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) on Thursday said that it is committed to consult all stakeholders for restoration of lost dignity.

In a statement the party said that August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a dark day and a day of disempowerment in the history of J&K. It is a reminder of the humiliation that people of J&K were subjected to three years ago.

“Post August 5, 2019 the so called NC-PDP alliance and the BJP government at the Centre have miserably failed to keep their commitments. While former has endorsed further decline by their deceptive conduct in the political identity of J&K the latter is continuing to disempower masses of the erstwhile state of J&K,” the PC said.