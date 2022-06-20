Committed to development and prosperity of J&K: Altaf Bukhari at Uri rally

Addressing a public gathering at Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Bukhari said the Apni Party would "continue its struggle to ensure justice to all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and its people irrespective of what faith, caste, religious belief, and political ideologies they belong to".

“I assure the majority community that their rights will be protected by the leadership of the Apni Party. Nobody will be allowed to infringe their rights. While we will be safeguarding the rights of the majority, we will be protecting the rights of the minority as well,” he said.

Bukhari said his politics is "not based on religious hatred or communal disharmony; we believe in a politics which protects the rights of people from all faiths and regions".