Committed to development and prosperity of J&K: Altaf Bukhari at Uri rally

Srinagar June 20: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Monday said that he is committed to endeavor for the development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a public gathering at Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Bukhari said the Apni Party would "continue its struggle to ensure justice to all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and its people irrespective of what faith, caste, religious belief, and political ideologies they belong to".
“I assure the majority community that their rights will be protected by the leadership of the Apni Party. Nobody will be allowed to infringe their rights. While we will be safeguarding the rights of the majority, we will be protecting the rights of the minority as well,” he said.
Bukhari said his politics is "not based on religious hatred or communal disharmony; we believe in a politics which protects the rights of people from all faiths and regions".
Apni Party President emphasized on harmony and brotherhood between the people from different faiths, and said that maintaining communal harmony and unity among different sections of people is the only way forward. "Only sustained peace and communal harmony will fetch prosperity and development of the Union Territory (UT). We ought to shun the politics that has divided us and destroyed the social fabric of this beautiful place,” he said.
“We have to avoid the politics that has brought only miseries to the people of J&K. We have seen bloodshed, violence, and so on over the years. But now we must put an end to this kind of politics for the better future of our youth and future generations. Only then will we reap the dividends of peace and positive politics,” he said.
The prominent leaders who were present on the occasion include Senior Vice President of the party Ghulam Hassan Mir, Senior leader and Chairman Parliamentary Board Dilawar Mir, Party spokesperson, Javed Hassan Baig, State Secretary Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, former MLA Sangrama Shoaib Nabi Lone, former MLA Yawar Dilawar Mir, Party Coordinator Fazal Mehmood Baig, Chowdhry Mushtaq Ahmad, General Secretary ST Wing Khalid Badana, Provincial President ST Wing Kashmir Province Rafiq Balot, Qazi Mohammad Sheikh, Ilyas Khan, Shabir Ahmad Kohli, Khursheed Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Altaf Malik, Gulam Rasool Dar, Muzaffar Ahmad, Mohammad Sultan Makhdoomi, Umar Kakroo, Azad Khan, Mohammad Sayed, Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, Syed Mehmood, Sadiq Khan, and others.