Committed to development, empowerment: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that his party is committed to development and empowerment of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function to welcome a large number of new entrants from north Kashmir’s Uri in Apni Party.
“I wholeheartedly welcome the new members into the party fold, and I am sure that we all together can bring a positive change in the political scenario of the Union Territory (UT). We will work collectively for the cause of development and prosperity of all the people,” Bukhari said.
He added that the traditional parties in J&K, who have been at the helm of affairs over the years, have miserably failed to serve the people from far-flung areas in terms of providing them a better quality of life and the developmental facilities in their areas. These parties have only been exploiting the vote bank at these remote places.
Bukhari said, “But, the time has come to end this traditional process of exploitation. We will not let these power-hungry political parties exploit the people anymore. Apni Party will make sure that all the people living in remote areas would get access to quality life and better opportunities as they are the equal stakeholders in the process of attaining sustainable development and empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.”
The prominent leaders who were present on the occasion included the former MLA and District President Baramulla Shoaib Nabi Lone, Ex MLA Rafiabad Yawar Mir, and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi.
Meanwhile in another press note, Apni Party said,”In a recent development, large number of people from Habba Kadal constituency joined Apni Party in presence of Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari.”