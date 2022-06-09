Committed to development, empowerment: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that his party is committed to development and empowerment of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function to welcome a large number of new entrants from north Kashmir’s Uri in Apni Party.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the new members into the party fold, and I am sure that we all together can bring a positive change in the political scenario of the Union Territory (UT). We will work collectively for the cause of development and prosperity of all the people,” Bukhari said.