Committed to implement Parliament resolution about retrieving PoK: Rajnath Singh in Srinagar

He said revocation of Article 370 started a new beginning in J&K. “People of J&K reposed great hope and supported the full integration of J&K with the union of India. J&K and Ladakh UTs are flourishing with every section of society getting their due rights,” he said.

He said in 1947, the Indian army gave a befitting reply to enemies who tried to play mischief by occupying Kashmir illegally. “I pray great tributes to the Infantry regiments of the Indian army who offered supreme sacrifices by pushing the invaders back,” said Singh.

He said the Infantry Day reminds “us to renew our pledge to root out our enemies and protect the country’s sovereignty.” Singh hailed the soldiers for their valour and commitment towards protecting the borders and taking the country to new heights.