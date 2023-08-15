Committed to make J&K terror-free: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 15: Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the government is committed to make J&K a terror-free abode. He said security forces are working tirelessly to push the last nail in the coffin of terror and its ecosystem.

“Our government is committed to make J&K a terror-free region. Terror supported across the border acted as a cancer for the society. Our security forces are working tirelessly to push the last nail in the coffin of terror and its ecosystem,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was quoted by KNS, while addressing the 77th Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

Lauding the role of security forces for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in J&K, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the mountains of J&K are witnessing priceless sacrifices of our forces personnel who laid down their lives for nation’s integrity and sovereignty. “On the eve of 77th Independence Day celebrations, I salute the martyrs and want to assure their families that entire J&K and the nation stands with the. You will not be let down in any way,” LG Sinha said.