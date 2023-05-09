Committee to decide free drugs, diagnostics at health centres across J&K

Srinagar, May 09: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday constituted a committee to finalise list of free drugs and diagnostics to be made available at Health & Wellness Centres across Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting an order, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that sanction was accorded to constitute a committee to finalize the list of free Drugs and Diagnostics to be made available at Health & Wellness Centres.