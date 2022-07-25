Kashmir

Committee to examine transfer policy of reserved category employees: LG Sinha

The Committee to examine all the aspects and submit a report in time-bound manner.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jul 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday said that a committee headed by Principal Secretary GAD has been constituted to examine the long pending demand of transfer policy for reserved category employees.

“A Committee headed by Principal Secretary, GAD has been constituted to examine the long pending demand of transfer policy for reserved category Employees. The Committee to examine all the aspects and submit a report in time-bound manner,” office of LG J&K tweeted.

