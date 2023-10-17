Committee to identify foreign nationals illegally overstaying in J&K

Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home department will be the chairman of committee while Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, (FRRO) BOI, Amritsar, Punjab; Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Special Branch, Jammu; Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Special Branch. Srinagar; all District SSPs and SPs (FRO) and State Coordinator, IVFRT, NIC, J&K will be its members. “The Committee shall prepare a monthly report of missing foreigners in the UT of J&K and submit by the 7th day of every month to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (Gol), New Delhi,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.