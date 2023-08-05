Common citizens living freely, biggest change in J&K: LG on fourth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

On August 5, 2019, Centre scrapped the special status of erstwhile J&K state and sliced it into two UTs—Ladakh and J&K. “Earlier, there was a time when people were seen rushing towards their homes soon after sunset. Today people spend time outside in markets and parks.”

He said that the biggest change is visible on the ground as people are living freely after so many decades. “Pakistan backed propaganda has failed on ground and everyone is enjoying the peace. I believe this is the biggest achievement even though this is a beginning,” he said.

He said under the mission youth, J&K administration has tied up with the Mumbai Stock Exchange to provide more opportunities to youth of the UT to excel in various fields. “Today, hundreds of youth are shaping their future. We have provided an ample platform to youth to showcase their talent and shine in various fields,” the LG said.