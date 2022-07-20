Common people have high expectations from Apni Party: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Urging the party leaders, workers and other functionaries to increase their political activities and public outreach programme in every part of Jammu and Kashmir, the Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has said the common people have high expectations from their party as they trust its unambiguous agenda and policies.
According to a press note, Bukhari was speaking in an even at the party headquarter in Srinagar, wherein a number of political activists from Karnah, and a large group from the Sikh community joined the party today.
Bukhari said, “I welcome you into the party fold, and I am sure that your joining will strengthen the party further. Every time new people join our hands, we get encouraged because new joining from each and every part of J&K is an indication that the people have full faith in Apni Party’s clear-cut agenda, which is to work for sustained peace, durable prosperity, and the development in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Bukhari assured the new entrants that they will find the party leadership supporting them when they work for the benefit of the common masses in their respective areas.
He said, “You must go out and work for the public interest and you will find the party leadership behind you like a rock.”
According to a press note, the new entrants from Karnah of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district include Congress Party’s Block President Haji Mohammad Shah, Retired police Sub Inspector (SI) Mehmood Khan, retired police Sub Inspector Abdul Hameed Mughal, Haji Mehboob Shah, Zahoor Ahmad Shah, Sarpanch Syed Talib Hussain Shah, Haji Rashid, Rtd. police sub inspector Basheer Shah, and others.
In another event at the party headquarters, a group from the Sikh community also joined the Apni Party. Prominent among them were former President Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Srinagar Master Kuldeep Singh, Former Vice President Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Srinagar Sardar Moti Singh, Former Treasurer Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Srinagar Gurdeep Singh, Harjeet Singh Sawhney, Surendar Singh, Makhan Sing, Karan Singh and Channa Singh.