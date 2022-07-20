Common people have high expectations from Apni Party: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari said, “I welcome you into the party fold, and I am sure that your joining will strengthen the party further. Every time new people join our hands, we get encouraged because new joining from each and every part of J&K is an indication that the people have full faith in Apni Party’s clear-cut agenda, which is to work for sustained peace, durable prosperity, and the development in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Bukhari assured the new entrants that they will find the party leadership supporting them when they work for the benefit of the common masses in their respective areas.

He said, “You must go out and work for the public interest and you will find the party leadership behind you like a rock.”