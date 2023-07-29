Communal harmony at display amid Ashura processions in Bandipora

Sumbal, July 29: Hundreds of Shias in Bandipora in north Kashmir joined the processions of Ashura on Saturday, the 10th day of Muharram, to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The mourners marched through different villages in Sumbal reciting elegies and beating their chests.
One of the largest processions was held in Inderkoot village of Sumbal where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmad also participated.
“It’s a voice against tyranny and a fight for justice,” said a Sunni Muslim who walked alongside the mourners.
The district administration had made arrangements for the processions and provided drinking water facilities at various places.
In a gesture of solidarity and brotherhood, many Sunni Muslims also arranged drinks for the mourners.
Sahil Bashir Wani, a member of a local youth club, set up a water distribution stall and offered potable water to the mourners and everyone.
He said the message of Ashura was to reflect harmony, brotherhood, and peace between Sunnis and Shias.
“Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his family teaches us compassion and brotherhood,” he said.