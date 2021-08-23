Community classes suspended in Kulgam amid spike in COVID-19 cases

An order issued to this effect by Chief Education Officer Kulgam, M A Rather directed the heads of the institutions to implement the directions in letter and spirit saying violation in this regard shall be viewed seriously and action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act.

However, the educational institutions have been asked to continue online classes for the students.

Pertinently, the twin south Kashmir districts of Kulgam and Anantnag have witnessed a spike in the incidence of daily COVID-19 cases.

The cases in Anantnag jumped from four on Wednesday to 19 on Saturday.

In Kulgam, the cases spiked from seven on Wednesday to 22 on Friday. However, the daily cases fell to six the next day.