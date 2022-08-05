Community delegation meets HM, seeks ST status | Modi Govt will do justice with J&K Pahari tribe: Amit Shah

Shah made this assurance while interacting with a delegation of Pahari tribal leaders, led by J&K BJP general secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta, in New Delhi. He also asserted that the whole country loved J&K.

The delegation comprising prominent community leaders viz., former minister Mushtaq Bukhari, Mohd Iqbal Malik, Mohd Rafiq Chushti, DDC members Sohail Malik, Qayoom Mir, ex MLC Sayeed Rafiq Shah, Raja Waqar Asif, Khurshid Ahmed Mir, Advocate Ahsan Mirza, Gurdev Thakur, Sayeed Altaf and Ashiq Rafiq Mangral met the union Home Minister at his office inside the Parliament House today.