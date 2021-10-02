Community library inaugurated in Ganderbal

According to officials, several category of books would be kept in the library to inculcate a habit of reading among the youth. This library would specifically cater the needs of civil service aspirants who want to prepare for UPSC and KAS examinations.

The library was inaugrated on Gandhi Jayanti by IAS officers ShakilGanai and Haamid Bukhari who have qualified UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015 and 2016 respectively and both are natives of district Ganderbal.

Earlier, a first of its kind career counseling cum interaction programmeorganised by an NGO was held in town hall Ganderbal for civil services aspirants. The civil service qualifiers said that one can gets through the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination easily through an approach of setting of goals, proper planning, proper guidance and hard work.

It is a matter of common observation that people from J&K are gifted with par excellence intellectual endowment. Therefore this examination is a natural opportunity to put to test this endowment that a candidate possesses. All that is required is proper guidance and directed efforts with the right approach," Haamid Bukhari said.

Bukhari is posted as ROC Kashmir and Official Liquidator attached to High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

ShakeelGanie posted as Deputy Commissioner Income Tax said that he wants to make awarethe youth about the civil services so that more youth from district can come in this to serve their people.

Meanwhile the civil service aspirants hailed the efforts of organisers and said such programmes should be held in future as well as they prove beneficial for the civil service aspirants.

The programme ended with the distribution of Certificates of Appreciation to the Municipal workers for doing the cleanliness drives and making the GanderbalSwach.