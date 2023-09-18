Commuters aghast over lack of transport facilities during evening hours in Sopore

Sopore, Sep 18: Commuters in Sopore town of north Kashmir are facing a hard time as the public transport disappears from the roads as the evenings set in.
According to locals’ public transport including buses and mini buses are usually not available for the commuters during late evening hours, posing problems for government employees, businessmen, students and other local commuters as well.
People alleged that the problems were worse for commuters along the Dangerpora, Duroo Hardushiva, Warpora, Watlab, Seer Jageer, Tarzoo and Janwara villages of Zaingair belt forcing the commuters to hire taxis at exorbitant rates.
“With the onset of winter, the problem gets worse each year. It is dark even at 6:30 pm and there are no traces of transport anywhere in the area. Administration has failed to ensure availability of public transport during evening hours,” Jehangir Ahmad, a local resident of Dangerpora said.
He said that the majority of people, who are working in the markets or offices cannot afford their own vehicles and they have to rely on public transport every day. Despite repeated requests, the authorities have turned blind eye towards the matter”, he added.
ARTO Sopore, assured that measures will be taken to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience.