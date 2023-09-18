Commuters aghast over lack of transport facilities during evening hours in Sopore

According to locals’ public transport including buses and mini buses are usually not available for the commuters during late evening hours, posing problems for government employees, businessmen, students and other local commuters as well.

People alleged that the problems were worse for commuters along the Dangerpora, Duroo Hardushiva, Warpora, Watlab, Seer Jageer, Tarzoo and Janwara villages of Zaingair belt forcing the commuters to hire taxis at exorbitant rates.