Compensate hailstorm-hit farmers, orchardists: PC

Srinagar, June 13: Abdul GaniVakil, Senior Vice President of the J&K People’s Conference and Former Minister, expressed deep concern over the extensive damage caused to apple orchards and vegetable crops due to a severe hailstorm in the upper belt of Rafiabad yesterday.
In a statement, he said the hailstorm has wreaked havoc, completely destroying apple orchards and vegetable crops, resulting in significant losses for the farmers and fruit growers in the area. During his visit to the affected areas, including Balhama, Braman, KutruNaribal, Brandub, Kahamu, Panzala, and Shutulu, Vakil expressed his sympathies to the affected people.