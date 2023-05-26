Competitive exams | Counseling , guidance sessions to be held across district: DC Anantnag

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S F Hamid along with the dignitaries felicitated IAS qualifier Waseem Ahmad Bhat (AIR 7) and presented a memento and a shawl on behalf of District Administration.

On the occasion, the DC said the event was aimed to felicitate the achievement of the IAS qualifier Waseem Ahmad Bhat for qualifying the prestigious Civil Services and making Anantnag proud. He congratulated him on his success and welcomed him to the civil services fraternity.