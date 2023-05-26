Competitive exams | Counseling , guidance sessions to be held across district: DC Anantnag

Anantnag, May 26: The District Administration Anantnag today organised a Civil Services guidance programme at Auditorium Hall of Govt. Women's College Anantnag and felicitated IAS 2022 qualifier, Waseem Ahmad Bhat (AIR-7).
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S F Hamid along with the dignitaries felicitated IAS qualifier Waseem Ahmad Bhat (AIR 7) and presented a memento and a shawl on behalf of District Administration.
On the occasion, the DC said the event was aimed to felicitate the achievement of the IAS qualifier Waseem Ahmad Bhat for qualifying the prestigious Civil Services and making Anantnag proud. He congratulated him on his success and welcomed him to the civil services fraternity.
He said there was no dearth of talent among students of the district and career counseling cells would be set up across the district.
He advised students to maintain discipline in order to crack any competitive examination and suggested more enrolment in the Civil Services examination. He hoped that this selection will inspire many other youth from the district to crack other prestigious examinations in order to serve the society in the best possible way so that their energies would be utilized for nation building.