'Complete vaccination of college, university students, staff'

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the progress in vaccination and Covid control measures, he stressed on 100 percent vaccination of staff and students in all colleges including medical colleges, NIT, universities, SKUAST, BEd colleges, ITIs and other institutions by October 20.

Director Health Services Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmad Rather was directed to ensure deployment of vaccination teams and setting of vaccination centres in all colleges and universities from October 6.

Emphasising on the staff to gear up to ensure all students are vaccinated, he said that action and penalty should be imposed on the staff for poor performances.

The divisional commissioner said that every staff member should ensure that no student is left out in his or her class to avoid facing action against him or her for poor performance.

Terming the vaccination as important for the safety of students, he said that those who would show reluctance and do not turn up for vaccination should not be allowed to sit in the class.