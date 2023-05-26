Complete works on all Indus basin projects in timely manner: Centre

Srinagar, May 26: Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA), Vikram Misri chaired a meeting on exercise of India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in Srinagar.

Quoting a statement by the Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Corporation, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the second meeting of the Task Force to ensure exercise of India's rights under the IWT took place in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Misri.

"He took stock of the progress made on various Hydro Power Projects in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It was noted that progress had been made on several fronts and emphasis was laid on completing the works on all the Indus Basin Projects in a timely manner to enable better utilisation of India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty," the statement reads.

The meeting was attended, amongst others, by the Principal Secretary Power Development Department, J&K UT and officials of the concerned executing agencies.

Officials from the relevant Government of India ministries and agencies including the Ministry of External Affairs and Commissioner (Indus) Ministry of Jal Shakti attended the meeting.