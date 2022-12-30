'Completely baseless': Ghulam Nabi Azad on reports of rejoining Congress

"Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless!" he said in a subsequent tweet.



There have been reports of back channel talks within Congress circles.



Azad had resigned from the Congress in August following his differences with the party high command and had targeted Rahul Gandhi and his coterie. He went on to form his own party in September-end.



Having joined the Congress in the mid-1970s, he had held many important positions both in the party and the government.



A Union Minister in governments of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, Azad was a party General Secretary under every party chief.



He was the Chief Minister of J&K from 2005 to 2008.