Compliance of norms by houseboats | 7-member panel to regulate procedures

As per GAD order, the committee will comprise the Director Tourism Kashmir as its chairman while Vice Chairman Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) will be its co-chairman. Deputy Director Tourism (Registration), Secretary, LCMA; Assistant Director F&ES, Srinagar and two members of Kashmir House Boat Owners Association (KHBOA)- each nominated by the chairman KHBOA will be its members.

The mandatory functions of this advisory cum regulatory committee will be to point out measures to be taken for increasing the tourist influx to the lake in general and houseboats in particular. It will also review measures taken for proper and scientific waste disposal from the houseboats besides any other areas of concern.