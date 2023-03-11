Computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies reviewed in Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 11: To review the implementation of centrally sponsored project ‘Computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies’ (PACS), the second meeting of District Level Implementation and Monitoring Committee (DLIMC) for Baramulla was held today under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar here .The meeting discussed threadbare various aspects with regard to identification of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACSs) of Baramulla district to be recommended to State Level Implementation and Monitoring Committee (SLIMC) for computerization under centrally sponsored project for computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACSs).
Addressing the meeting, the DC directed concerned officers to start work on all Primary Agriculture Credit Societies in the district and keep regular monitoring on a periodic basis. She said the scheme has an extremely bright future and needs to focus on it with added dedication.
The DC stressed on proper implementation of all need based schemes in vogue in a time bound manner as per laid down specification and guidelines. She asked the concerned officers to monitor the recommended PACS as selected by the committee.
The DC further said that all the procurement shall be made in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir besides exhorted upon the officers to ensure the proper training under PACs for existing 31 Societies.
The meeting also took a detailed overview of the key components of the project including Hardware, Comprehensive Enterprise Resource and Planning (ERP, Project Monitoring Unit (PMU), training, hand holding support and maintenance.
The DC advised the Cooperative department to ensure maintenance of records of PACS to facilitate the computerization process.
Among others, the meeting was attended by DDM NABARD, Zubair Wasil; Zahoor Ahmad Andrabi, Chief Manager (Convenor); Tehsildar Head Quarter, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Department and PAC’s Development Officer Mohammad Ashraf war.