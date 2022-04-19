Comtech Group distributes scholarships to EWS, orphan students

Baramulla, Apr 18: Comtech Group distributed scholarships among the economically weaker section and orphan students enrolled under its own initiative-Roshan Bacha Roshan Mustaqbil.
Managing director Comtech Group Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmad said that the initiative is aimed at providing free coaching for students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) enrolled in classes 7th to 12th.
"Owing to socio-economic obstacles, young and bright minds lag behind and the cycle of poverty continues," he said.
He said the Comtech group aims to provide the push towards holistic education for such children to overcome the hindrances caused by poverty.
Under its initiative Roshan Bacha Roshan Mustaqbil Comtech group will also start scholarship test for meritorious students in district Baramulla and Srinagar in this month Ramadan.
"We will roll out the scheme in other districts in a phased manner as well," he said.
The candidates from district Baramulla and Srinagar who have recently qualified class 10th exam in 2022 and belong to EWS or an orphan enrolled in government school can submit details on www.comtechgroup.co.in.
"A scholarship test will be conducted wherein 15 candidates from each district will be awarded cash prize with other benefits like career path analysis," he said.
Comtech group will also start distribution of Tablets to the students enrolled in the scheme Roshan Bacha Roshan Mustaqbil wherein content will be dilevered in both online and offline mode.
The meeting was also attended by Chairperson Comtech Group Rukhsana Imtiaz.