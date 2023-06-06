Concrete steps needed to restore, protect environment : Tarigami

Srinagar, June 6: CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has expressed serious concern over the ecological devastation that has befallen the beautiful region of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement he said that this fragile ecosystem, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and cultural heritage, is now under grave threat due to the administration’s apathy. “It is imperative that we act swiftly and decisively to prevent irreversible damage and preserve the environmental treasures of Kashmir for future generations,” Tarigami said.