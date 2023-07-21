‘Condition of premier hospitals’ | Farooq, Tarigami, Mehboob Beg submit memorandum

The memorandum highlighted the growth and achievements of SKIMS in the past. "However, despite its achievements, the recent decision to divest SKIMS of its autonomous status has resulted in adverse effects on its decision-making process. The most pressing concern is the severe staffing deficit, with hundreds of medical, paramedic, and administrative positions lying vacant. The recruitment process has been stalled for the last seven years, leading to a 50 percent shortage of all technical and nursing staff. As of the current date, 1201 posts, including 115 faculty positions, 149 Gazetted posts, 870 Non-Gazetted posts, and 67 Senior and Junior Resident positions remain unfilled," read the memorandum The memorandum highlighted that not only SKIMS but other premier hospitals in the region, such as SMHS in Srinagar and Children’s Hospital in Bemina, are facing similar issues with vacant positions and infrastructural deficiencies. The Bone and Joint Hospital in Barzulla, the only such hospital in Kashmir, suffered fire damage to its top floor in 2022. Despite ongoing construction work on a 120-bedded block funded by the World Bank, delays have hindered its completion, affecting patient care.