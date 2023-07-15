Condolence meeting held

Srinagar, July 15: A meeting of the Secretariat Retired Employees Welfare Forum was held near SK Park, Srinagar , a press release said.
The meeting conducted under the convenorship of Nazir Ahmad Mir was attended by several members of the forum. At the outset, a condolence session was held for few ex-colleagues who recently departed from this world. The departed souls include Ashaq Hussain Beg Rid. Assistant Director Estates, Nazir Ahmad retired Section Officer Planning and Development Department, Mohammad Aslam Hamdani retired Under Secretary, Mohammad Shafi retired private. Secretary and Mohammad Maqbool Shah Deputy Secretary Legal.
A fatehkhawani session with Quranic recitations was held to pray for the departed souls. The members also expressed grief over the tragic death of Sardar Rughbir Singh, Director Finance (Forest Department) along with his wife and son in a tragic accident recently. The members paid glowing tributes to the veteran Trade Union leader Sampat Parkash who strived for the betterment of service class fraternity till his last breath.