Condolence meeting held at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Aug 11: A condolence meeting was held today in the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Hall, SKUAST-K, Shalimar to pay respect and homage to the departed soul of mother of Dr. Naseer Ahmad Dar, Professor-cum-Chief Scientist, Directorate of Research, Shalimar who left for heavenly abode in the early morning after brief illness.
The meeting was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai and attended to, among others, by all the officers of the University.
At the outset of the meeting, Vice-Chancellor while paying rich tributes to the bereaved soul informed the gathering about the kind heartedness and loving nature of the deceased with all other God-fearing qualities.
Professor Dil Mohammad Makhdomi, Director Extension highlighted the importance of the mother in the upbringing of his siblings and a role model for good etiquette.
The meeting concluded with a collective prayer to the almighty Allah for granting peace to the departed soul and bestowing upon him the highest place in Jannat-Ul-Firdous and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.