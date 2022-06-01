Conductor charred to death, driver injured after truck catches fire on Srinagar-Bandipora highway

Srinagar, June 1: A conductor was burnt to death while the driver sustained injuries after a cement laden truck skidded off the the road and caught fire on Srinagar-Bandipora highway near Shilvat village last night, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting sources news agency GNS reported that the truck bearing registration number JK19 0375 skidded off the road around midnight near Shilvat village and suddenly caught fire, resulting in serious burn injuries to conductor and driver.
Both were removed to JVC hospital Srinagar where the conductor succumbed to his injuries while the driver is battling for life. The truck was also completely gutted in the incident.
A police official while confirming the incident to GNS identified the deceased as Rakesh Singh, 26, son of Darshan Singh of Chenni, Jammu and injured as Ajay Singh, 28, son of Wardan Singh, a resident of Batote Ramban.