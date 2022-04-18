Conductor dies after falling off moving school bus in Kupwara

Srinagar, April 18: A 24-year-old conductor of an army goodwill school bus died after falling off from the vehicle near Taratpora village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the conductor identified as Azim Ahmad Shiekh, a resident of Sontipora Aloosa Kralpora allegedly fell off from the moving vehicle near Taratpora Ramhall area, resulting in his on the spot death.
However police said that the cause of the death, whether due to falling off from the bus or due to any other reason was being investigated.
A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations taken up.