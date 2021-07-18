Conductor killed, driver injured as oil tanker falls into gorge on Mughal Road in Shopian

Srinagar, Jul 18: An oil-tanker conductor died while the driver was seriously injured after the vehicle plunged into deep gorge at Dubjan along Mughal road in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday afternoon.

According to news agency GNS, the mishap took place after the driver purportedly lost control over the vehicle bearing registration number JK-01R 3898.

In the incident, conductor Neeraj Singh, son of Galdari Kumar died on the spot and driver Bhod Raj, son of Mohan Chand sustained critical injuries. Both are said to be residents of Doda district.