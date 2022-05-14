Conference on advances in pharmaceutical sciences organised at Aryans College

The event was graced by Dr Montu Kumar Patel, President, Pharmacy Council of India as the chief guest Shushil Kumar Bansal, President, Punjab State Pharmacy Council, Punjab & Dr. Shailesh Sharma, Member, Academic Council, IKG Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar were the Guests of Honour. Dr. AnshuKataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the session.

The conference commenced with felicitation of dignitaries, lamp lighting during the inaugural ceremony. Hundreds of Pharma students & Faculty members from various colleges attended the conference.