Conference on advances in pharmaceutical sciences organised at Aryans College

Srinagar, May 14: A conference on "Recent Advances in Pharmaceutical Sciences" was organised by Aryans College of Pharmacy, Rajpura, near Chandigarh.
The event was graced by Dr Montu Kumar Patel, President, Pharmacy Council of India as the chief guest Shushil Kumar Bansal, President, Punjab State Pharmacy Council, Punjab & Dr. Shailesh Sharma, Member, Academic Council, IKG Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar were the Guests of Honour. Dr. AnshuKataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the session.
The conference commenced with felicitation of dignitaries, lamp lighting during the inaugural ceremony. Hundreds of Pharma students & Faculty members from various colleges attended the conference.
The renowned pharma professionals including Dr. Parveen Garg, Chairman; Dr. GD Gupta, Director; ISF College Moga; Mr. Rohit Kansal, CC Member, PCI; Dr Rahul sharma, Bela College of Pharmacy; Dr Bharat Parashar, Dean, Pharmacy ICFAI University, Baddi; Dr Kumar Gouravkashyap Principal, GGS Pharmacy College, Yamunanagaretc were the distinguished guest & the keynote speakers of the conference.
While addressing all, Dr. Montu Patel appreciated the efforts of Aryans College of Pharmacy. He said it's my first visit in Punjab & I am happy to learn that Aryans Group has been doing a wonderful job in the field of education since last 15 years & today I am interacting with budding Aryans Pharmacists. It's great that in Aryans more than 3500 students are studying from around 20 States across the country, Patel added.
Further, Patel highlighted the role of Pharmacists in research and development, especially in clinical trials, pharmacovigilance and drug safety. He dwelled upon the importance of such a lecture at a time when pharmacy profession is fast transitioning worldwide from bench side to bed side and the focus is shifting from the product to the patient.
Dr. Kataria, Chairman, Aryans while thanking the President, PCI & addressing all present said that the pharmacist can contribute effectively towards building a healthier, happier and safer society. Pharmacy has always been an exciting and rewarding career, but has recently become on the most pursued fields in the health care industry after pandemic. Pharmacy students have high hopes for Patel to become the president, PCI, kataria mentioned.
Dr. Shailesh Sharma spoke about the recent trends in pharmaceutical sector, research and development as well. He emphasized upon the need to enhance skills, competencies, know-how and abilities of pharmacists in various specializations of pharmacy.
Sushil Sharma discussed recent trends and latest advancements made in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences and also threw light upon the future challenges posed by this profession for the pharmacists in India & abroad as well.
Dr. Parveen Kataria, Director General, Aryans Group; Dr. Parsanta Das, Principal, Aryans College of Pharmacy, Dr. Pradeep Bhateja, Dr. Krishan Singla, Prof. BS Sidhu Director, Aryans Group; Dr. JK Saini, Director, Aryans College of Engineering; Dr. Garima Thakur, Deputy Director; Ms Kusum Sood, Dean, Academics; Ms. Manpreet Mann, Dean, Scholarship etc. were also present.