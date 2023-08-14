Conflict tag on Kashmir was ‘business for some people’ to fill their own coffers: J&K LG

Sonmarg (Ganderbal), Aug 14: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that three-decades long conflict in Kashmir was a “business for some people” who filled their own coffers while common man was left to suffer on all fronts.

He, however, was quick to add that Security Forces are pushing the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and dismantling entire terror-ecosystem to make the peace a permanent feature. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Golden Glory Eco Park at Sonmarg and other events under Meeri Maati Mera Desh, the LG, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that conflict tag on the face of Kashmir for three long decades was actually a “great business opportunity” for some people whose first preference was to fill their own pockets while a common man was left suffer on all fronts.

“Now, security forces are putting in their entire energy to push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Terror Eco-System is being dismantled fully to make peace a permanent feature in J&K,” the LG said. He said that people of J&K have a right to live a free life and a life of their choice. “Gone are the days when they were asked to live the life on the directions of others. Some people want to revive street violence to get back into the business, but their plans will be scuttled on all fronts,” he said. “Today, separatism, terrorism and street violence is a thing of the past.”