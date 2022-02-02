Cong demands security cover to opposition leaders

A statement of Congress issued here said that addressing a news conference here, Congress leaders led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir strongly hit out at the government for failing to provide due security cover to its senior leaders and activists while extending all due and undue facilities and massive security cover to lower rank leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and other activists of pro-government outfits. The Congress leadership urged the Lt Governor and the Home Minister to review such discriminatory policies against the Congress and other mainstream parties.