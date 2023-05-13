Cong, NC exploited people using religion, region: MP Khatana

A large number of citizens, leaders and PRI members joined BJP in the presence of MP Gulam including Sarpanches Nazir Ahmed Dinda, Reyar, Neer Ahmed, Mujhpathri, Numberdar Javaid, Kashwari, Syed Sarwar, Rehar Beerwa, Sarpanch Taslima Bano, Chak Sera, Abdul Rashid and others

The programme was organised by Mushtaq Budgami and Yasir Choudhary. Others present were BJP Budgam president Sameer AHmed Shah, Prabhari Mir Ali, Roshan Choudhary, Mohd. Maqbool and Adil.