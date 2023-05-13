Cong, NC exploited people using religion, region: MP Khatana

Budgam, May 13: BJP MP Rajya Sabha Er Gulam Ali Khatana said that traditional parties in Jammu and Kashmir including Cong, NC, and PDP exploited the people in the name of region, religion and sects for political and pecuniary gains.
According to a press note, he said that terrorism was creation of local parties in cahoots with the enemy nation. Addressing a gathering at village Reyar during his two days tour of district Budgam, Er Gulam Ali said that BJP is committed to restore peace and speed up developmental programmes in J&K especially the tourism, horticulture, agriculture, power and pilgrim tourism sectors. He said that government has been trying to serve the unserved areas and reach out to the poorest among the poors.
A large number of citizens, leaders and PRI members joined BJP in the presence of MP Gulam including Sarpanches Nazir Ahmed Dinda, Reyar, Neer Ahmed, Mujhpathri, Numberdar Javaid, Kashwari, Syed Sarwar, Rehar Beerwa, Sarpanch Taslima Bano, Chak Sera, Abdul Rashid and others
The programme was organised by Mushtaq Budgami and Yasir Choudhary. Others present were BJP Budgam president Sameer AHmed Shah, Prabhari Mir Ali, Roshan Choudhary, Mohd. Maqbool and Adil.