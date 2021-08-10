Rahul Gandhi demands statehood for J&K, calls Congress an 'army of peace and love'
Srinagar, Aug 10: Calling Congress an 'army of peace and love', senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he and his party will continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ideology that divides India". He also claimed that the Opposition was not being allowed to raise important issues like farm bills, snooping, unemployment and corruption in Parliament.
Gandhi also said that J&K should get statehood soon and that the democratic process should be started in the region. "I have come here with love and respect. I want that J&K should get statehood soon," he said, amid applause by the party workers.
He said people of J&K have been pained by the August 5, 2019 decisions. The Congress MP also alleged that the BJP has launched an assault not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on the entire country.
"I fight against Narendra Modi and we will continue to fight against his divisive ideology, the ideology that divides India," the former Congress chief said addressing a party function here, reported news agency PTI.
"We are not allowed to speak in Parliament on issues like farm bills, Pegasus (snooping controversy), corruption, Rafale (deal) and unemployment," he said.
Gandhi claimed the "assault" is not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as well. "The assault is on the idea of India. While the assault in the rest of India is direct, it is indirect in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
He alleged that the media in the country is being suppressed and not allowed to do its job. "They (media) always have a fear when they report as their job is at stake," he said.
The Congress leader said his fight is not against a person or even on issues such as unemployment or corruption, it is against hatred and fear.
"I fight against hate and fear. The difference between the Congress and other parties is that we do not hate anyone and we do not believe in violence. The Congress is an army of peace and love," he said. (With PTI inputs)