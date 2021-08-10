Rahul Gandhi demands statehood for J&K, calls Congress an 'army of peace and love'

Gandhi also said that J&K should get statehood soon and that the democratic process should be started in the region. "I have come here with love and respect. I want that J&K should get statehood soon," he said, amid applause by the party workers.

He said people of J&K have been pained by the August 5, 2019 decisions. The Congress MP also alleged that the BJP has launched an assault not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on the entire country.

"I fight against Narendra Modi and we will continue to fight against his divisive ideology, the ideology that divides India," the former Congress chief said addressing a party function here, reported news agency PTI.

"We are not allowed to speak in Parliament on issues like farm bills, Pegasus (snooping controversy), corruption, Rafale (deal) and unemployment," he said.

Gandhi claimed the "assault" is not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as well. "The assault is on the idea of India. While the assault in the rest of India is direct, it is indirect in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.