Congress anguished over loss of houseboats in blaze

Srinagar, Apr 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee(JKPCC) Wednesday expressed anguish over the loss of seven house boats in a fire incident in Srinagar Nigeen Lake.
JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed disappointment over the unfortunate fire incident in Nigeen Lake in which seven heritage house boats were left completely devastated.
“I am extremely disappointed over the loss of house boats, which is indeed a huge setback to Kashmir heritage,” Ghulam Ahmad Mir said and urged upon the government to fully compensate the affected house boat owners ensuring that they are able to rebuilt their house boats to overcome the losses they have suffered in fire incident.