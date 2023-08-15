Congress celebrates 77th Independence Day | Unfurls tricolour at Srinagar office

Speaking on the occasion Monga said the Independence Day manifests the great sacrifices of the freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the prestige and honour of the Nation and achieved freedom from the British Colonial rule. The special occasion shall continue to refresh the memories of unmatched struggle and the great sacrifices of front-line freedom fighters.

The best way to respect the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and their uncompromised struggle is to strengthen the brotherhood and harmony in the country and work for the betterment of the people, the senior Congress Leader added.