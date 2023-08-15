Congress celebrates 77th Independence Day | Unfurls tricolour at Srinagar office

Srinagar, Aug 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) celebrated 77th Independence Day at Srinagar party office on Tuesday and extended heartfelt greetings to people.
According to a press note, Congress leaders and workers led by Former MLC and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Monga celebrated the Independence Day and exchanged greetings. Monga who was the chief guest of the event unfurled the tricolor after the Rashtriya Salute by BSF contingent. Congress leaders and workers exchanged greetings and distributed sweets on this occasion and sang the National Anthem with great enthusiasm.
Speaking on the occasion Monga said the Independence Day manifests the great sacrifices of the freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the prestige and honour of the Nation and achieved freedom from the British Colonial rule. The special occasion shall continue to refresh the memories of unmatched struggle and the great sacrifices of front-line freedom fighters.
The best way to respect the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and their uncompromised struggle is to strengthen the brotherhood and harmony in the country and work for the betterment of the people, the senior Congress Leader added.