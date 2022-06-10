Congress concerned over prevailing atmosphere

Jammu, June 10: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Amee Yagnik on Friday expressed concern over the prevailing atmosphere of religious tension in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the country and the overall security scenario in Kashmir Valley .
She was talking to media at party office here after taking stock of the organisational affairs, especially the ongoing process of organisation elections. “ The prevailing tension in erstwhile Doda District and other parts of the country is a matter of great concern and government should not allow it,”she said while appealing the people to be aware of provocative forces and not to fall prey of such sentiments and maintain harmony on all costs. She demanded stern action as per law against anyone who violate the law by creating hatred and hurt the sentiments of others.
She also hit out at the BJP government at the centre for its failure to secure the life and property of innocents people who have been victim of targeted killings for quite some time leading to atmosphere of panic amongst the common people especially minority who are seeking migration and transfer in Jammu for the first time after 1990. This is unfortunate that this kind of situation has emerged in Kashmir when BJP were claiming near complete normalcy in Kashmir. She demanded an adequate security measures for the safety of innocent especially minorities in Kashmir.