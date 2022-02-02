Kashmir
Congress condemns acid attack on Srinagar girl
Srinagar, Feb 2: Congress Wednesday condemned the acid attack on a Srinagar girl.
A statement of Congress issued here said that the attack on the girl in Hawal area of Srinagar was a blot on the face of the society.
Laying emphasis over containing such ugliest incidents, Congress demanded stern punishment to the perpetrator of the heinous crime.
Congress said that it was the duty of every citizen to come forward to contain such incidents, besides identifying the elements tarnishing the image of the society by indulging in such heinous crime.
It expressed sympathies with the acid attack victim and her family and prayed for her speedy recovery.
Congress also praised J&K Police for arresting the culprits involved in the crime within a short time.