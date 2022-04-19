Congress condemns killing of railway cop

Srinagar, Apr 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee(JKPCC) Monday strongly condemned the killing of Railway Cop at Kakapora in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.
JKPCC has expressed serious concern over the killing of railway cop and injuries to another in Pulwama district and strongly condemned the barbaric militant attack, which has devastated another family, a statement said.
The regular incidents of bloodshed is highly condemnable. The perpetrators of the heinous crime must be identified for exemplary punishment, JKPCC said.
JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and various other leaders of the party have condemned the killing of Railway Cop in strongest words.
The leaders also expressed anguish over the deteriorating situation, terming it as big failure of the Govt.
The leaders expressed solidarity with bereaved family of slain cop and conveyed deepest condolences.