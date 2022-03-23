Congress criticises BJP for 'abandoning' Railway Project

Reacting to the media reports about the government abandoning the important railway project proposal, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “This was a move against the people of two border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.”

As per an official statement, Sharma, while addressing a party meeting at Nowhera, criticised the Centre and BJP for, what he alleged, “the neglect of the border belt from Sunderbani-Nowshera to Poonch in every sphere.”