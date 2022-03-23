Congress criticises BJP for 'abandoning' Railway Project

Jammu, Mar 23: Congress on Wednesday criticised the BJP government at the Centre for “abandoning the prestigious Jammu-Poonch Railway project initiated by UPA on the intervention of Rahul Gandhi.”
Reacting to the media reports about the government abandoning the important railway project proposal, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “This was a move against the people of two border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.”
As per an official statement, Sharma, while addressing a party meeting at Nowhera, criticised the Centre and BJP for, what he alleged, “the neglect of the border belt from Sunderbani-Nowshera to Poonch in every sphere.”
He stated, “The vital railway link was proposed to give faster connectivity and boost economic development in border districts on the initiative of the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in 2012. During his visit to Rajouri, he got a fresh survey conducted at the cost of Rs 13608 Cr, which was later revised to over Rs 22000 Cr but not sanctioned in the last eight years.”
JKPCC chief spokesperson stated that the reports of abandoning the project were quite disturbing and the government should review its decision immediately and sanction the project in the larger interests of people.
“The railway project would prove to be of great strategic importance in the wake of escalated tensions with Pakistan and China,” he said.
He also expressed concern over “the price hike of petrol, diesel and other essentials under the Modi regime and highest unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.” “The government has totally failed on all fronts and people are fed up with BJP,” JKPCC chief spokesperson said.
He asked party functionaries to gear up to reach out to people and workers at the grass-roots level and strengthen Congress party for overall welfare and service of people.