Congress holds 'Nav Sankalp' workshops

Srinagar: District Congress Committees Bandipora and Ganderbal Sunday held daylong workshops in which prominent party leaders and workers participated.
According to a press note, Bandipora DCC President Imtiyaz Parray presided over the workshop at Hajin in which threadbare discussions were held on organisational affairs and activities.
“Apart from current situation in J&K, the unemployment problem, inflation and various other different issues came under discussions. The Congress men urged the government to stop doing mere paper work and come out with effective plans to address the employment menace,” the press note said.
Speaking on the occasion, Imtiyaz Parray spoke at length on public issues while expressing serious concern over the restlessness amongst the people on account of unemployment, lack of development and various other issues concerning them.
Meanwhile Ganderbal DCC President Sahil Farooq presided over day long Nav Sankalp workshop in which prominent party workers and block presidents of the district participated and debated on the organizational affairs and other issues concerning the party. DCC President emphasised the participants to work hard to strengthen the party at grass roots.