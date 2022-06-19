Congress holds 'Nav Sankalp' workshops

Srinagar: District Congress Committees Bandipora and Ganderbal Sunday held daylong workshops in which prominent party leaders and workers participated.

According to a press note, Bandipora DCC President Imtiyaz Parray presided over the workshop at Hajin in which threadbare discussions were held on organisational affairs and activities.

“Apart from current situation in J&K, the unemployment problem, inflation and various other different issues came under discussions. The Congress men urged the government to stop doing mere paper work and come out with effective plans to address the employment menace,” the press note said.