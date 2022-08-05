Congress holds protest against price hike, unemployment

The party also demanded full statehood to J&K, terming the BJP government’s August 5 decision as unconstitutional, undemocratic and an insult to 120 crore J&K residents by using brute majority in the Parliament. Senior Congress leaders Tariq Hameed Karra (CWC Member), Former Minister Taj Mohi U Din, Former Legislator Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Surinder Singh Channi, PCC Office bearers, DCC Presidents and prominent Party workers participated and strongly condemned the GST, inflation and rising unemployment in the Country.