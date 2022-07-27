Congress holds protest against summon to Sonia Gandhi

Srinagar, July 26 : Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Tuesday held Satyagraha Protest in Srinagar in which its office bearers, former legislators, DCC presidents and prominent party workers participated.
According to a press note, JKPCC criticised ED summon to Sonia Gandhi and sought end to” vendetta politics unleashed by the BJP against the opposition especially Congress party aiming to divert attention of the people from its utter failures on all fronts.”
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir led the Satyagraha protest against the “anti- people and wrong policies on the part of BJP government at Centre.”