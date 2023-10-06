Congress holds protest, demands apology from BJP

It added that Congress leaders and workers including Mahila Congress activists of Srinagar assembled at party office and protested against circulating “highly objectionable and hateful poster of Rahul Gandhi.” They demanded an apology from the BJP for such irresponsible and shameful behaviour while terming it a failed attempt to divert people’s attention from its (BJP’s) utter failure on all fronts.

The party leaders and workers marched towards MA Road from Congress office, but they were pushed back while raising slogans against ruling BJP for indulging in character assassination of opposition after realising that it (BJP) will be wiped out in 2024. The diversionary tactics will not help BJP any more, they said