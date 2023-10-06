Congress holds protest, demands apology from BJP

Srinagar Oct 6. The Srinagar District Congress Committee on Friday held a protest against circulating highly objectionable poster of Rahul Gandhi and demanded an apology from the BJP, a press release said.
It added that Congress leaders and workers including Mahila Congress activists of Srinagar assembled at party office and protested against circulating “highly objectionable and hateful poster of Rahul Gandhi.” They demanded an apology from the BJP for such irresponsible and shameful behaviour while terming it a failed attempt to divert people’s attention from its (BJP’s) utter failure on all fronts.
The party leaders and workers marched towards MA Road from Congress office, but they were pushed back while raising slogans against ruling BJP for indulging in character assassination of opposition after realising that it (BJP) will be wiped out in 2024. The diversionary tactics will not help BJP any more, they said
“The malicious propaganda will not deter Rahul Gandhi from raising his voice against the discrimination, loot of public money and many other misadventure BJP is indulging for the lust of power,” they added and asserted that Congress will not be cowed down rather the BJP’s propaganda since 2014 has further strengthened party’s resolve to fight against anti people policies adopted by BJP.